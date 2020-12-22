Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2020: FMAO,CLSK,FRHC

Financial stocks still were retreating again in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sliding 0.5% lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was posting a 0.3% advance.

In company news, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) declined 1% after late Monday announcing its purchase of Ossian Financial Services for $67.71 per share in cash, with the proposed $20 million acquisition expanding its reach into Indiana with the addition of two full-service branches. Farmers & Merchants is expecting the deal will increase its per-share earnings by about 6.2% during the first year after closing and by 7.1% during the second year.

Among gainers, CleanSpark (CLSK) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising nearly 17% to its best share price since May 2019 at $25.48, after saying it will take delivery of another 1,000 Bitcoin miners over the next month. Together with other recent acquisitions of application-specific integrated circuit devices, Cleanspark said its total double SHA-256 computational capacity will rise by 100 peto-hash per second to around 300 Ph/s, or 300 quadrillion computations per second.

Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) rose over 10% after late Monday saying it received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approval to complete its proposed acquisition of broker dealer Prime Executions, setting the stage for the deal to close during the first week in January. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

