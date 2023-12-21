Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2023: PAYX, FAF, COIN

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.2% higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was easing 0.2% to $43,549, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.6 basis points up at 3.90%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product growth was revised to 4.9% in Q3 from 5.2% in the prior estimate, below expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. GDP rose 2.1% in Q2.

In corporate news, Paychex (PAYX) shares tumbled 6.5% after the company reported mixed fiscal Q2 results with revenue trailing estimates by analysts.

First American Financial (FAF) dropped 2.5% after it said Thursday it has temporarily taken some systems offline after a "cybersecurity incident."

Coinbase (COIN) received a virtual asset service provider approval from French financial watchdog AMF. This will allow the company to offer digital currency services in the country, CNBC reported, citing the company. Coinbase shares gained 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.