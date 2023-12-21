Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2023: LMND, SAN, GS, EQT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.7%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.6%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.6% lower.

Lemonade (LMND) said its board appointed Shai Wininger as president and Daniel Schreiber as chief executive of the company, starting Jan. 1. Lemonade was over 3% higher in recent premarket activity.

Banco Santander (SAN) was up almost 2% after saying it acquired a 20% stake in a US. real estate asset portfolio for $1.1 billion from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. following the failure of Signature Bank.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) asset management division and other private credit lenders agreed to provide $1.425 billion in debt to aid EQT (EQT) in acquiring medical device firm Zeus for roughly $3.4 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Goldman Sachs was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

