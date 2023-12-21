Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2023: BX, SONY, PAYX, FAF, COIN

Financial stocks were advancing in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.1% higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was easing 0.1% to $43,627, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up nearly 2 basis points at 3.89%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product growth was revised to 4.9% in Q3 from 5.2% in the prior estimate, below expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. GDP rose 2.1% in Q2.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) is buying an 80% stake in a Sony (SONY) unit specializing in payment services for $280 million, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Blackstone shares rose 2.1% and Sony was up 2.4%.

Paychex (PAYX) shares tumbled 6.4% after the company reported mixed fiscal Q2 results with revenue trailing estimates by analysts.

First American Financial (FAF) dropped 0.8% after it said Thursday it has temporarily taken some systems offline after a "cybersecurity incident."

Coinbase (COIN) received approval from French financial watchdog AMF as a virtual asset service provider This will allow the company to offer digital currency services in the country, CNBC reported, citing the company. Coinbase shares gained 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.