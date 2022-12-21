Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2022: MPB, FULT, ZION, AJG

Financial stocks eased slightly from the midday peaks Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.5% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was 0.7% higher after data from the National Association of Realtors showed new-home sales fell 7.7% during November compared with market expectations for a 5.5% contraction last month.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to 16,765, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was unchanged at 3.743%.

In company news, Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) turned narrowly lower in late trade, reversing an early 2.3% gain, after Wednesday announcing its purchase of OTC-listed Brunswick Bancorp for $53.9 million in cash and stock.

To the upside, Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) rose 1.1% after Wednesday saying it acquired Brazilian retail and commercial insurance broker Interbrok Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) added 2.8% following a DA Davidson upgrade of the bank holding company to buy from neutral previously and also setting a $56 price target for Zions shares.

Fulton Financial (FULT) climbed 4.3% after the bank holding company late Tuesday authorized a new, $100 million stock-buyback program, beginning Jan. 1 and running through the end of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.