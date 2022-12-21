Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2022: MPB, CS, AEL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently gaining 0.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up nearly 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was more than 3% lower.

Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Brunswick Bancorp in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $53.9 million, the companies said late Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp was slipping past 5% early Wednesday.

Credit Suisse's (CS) business in Switzerland has stabilized, and some customers have returned their money following recent fund withdrawals, daily newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung reported Wednesday, citing Andre Helfenstein, head of the bank's Swiss operations. Credit Suisse was recently up more than 1%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) said late Tuesday its board rejected an unsolicited proposal from Prosperity Group Holdings and its main shareholder Elliott Investment Management to acquire the company for $45 per share in cash. American Equity Investment Life Holding was marginally lower early Wednesday.

