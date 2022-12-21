Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2022: FULT,ZION,AJG

Financial stocks were advancing Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.8%. The SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.7% after data Wednesday showed new home sales declined 7.7% during November compared with market expectations for a 5.5% contraction last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.1% to 16,825, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.3 basis points to 3.671%.

In company news, Fulton Financial (FULT) climbed 4.6% after the bank holding company late Tuesday authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program beginning Jan. 1 and running through the end of 2023.

Zions Bancorporation added 2.7% following a DA Davidson upgrade of the bank holding company to buy from neutral previously and also setting a $56 price target for Zions shares.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) rose 1% after Wednesday saying it acquired Brazilian retail and commercial insurance broker Interbrok Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

