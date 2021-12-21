Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2021: QD,QFIN,STWD

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) gained 2.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 2.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) advanced 1%.

Bitcoin was 5% lower at $48,621 while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 1.49%.

In company news, Qudian (QD) shares gained 8.4% after the Chinese fintech company said board chairman and CEO Min Luo plans to buy up to $10 million of its American depositary shares over the next year using his personal funds.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) added 7.6% after the financial technology company said it acquired an additional 30% equity stake in its Shanghai Jiehu Internet Technology joint venture, increasing its ownership interest in the property partnership to 70% while Shanghai Changfeng Investment Group will own the remaining 30%. 360 DigiTech also is investing 315 million renminbi ($49 million) in the joint venture, which is developing the company's new headquarters in Shanghai, according to a regulatory filing overnight.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) climbed 7% after a regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht Monday bought 217,500 of the mortgage lender's common shares at an average of $22.66 per share, with the $4.93 million purchase increasing his direct stake in the real estate investment trust to nearly 10.6 million shares.

