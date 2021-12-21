Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2021: NWG,QD,QFIN,STWD

Financial stocks eased slightly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.1% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 3.9% higher at $48,530 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 6.8 basis points higher at 1.487%.

In company news, NatWest (NWG) increased 2.2% after the US Department of Justice said the UK-based financial services firm pleaded guilty to wire and securities fraud involving US Treasury securities and futures contracts. The company will pay $35 million in criminal fine, restitution and forfeitures, and also agreed to appoint an independent compliance monitor as part of the deal.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) climbed 7.5% after a regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht bought 217,500 of the mortgage lender's common shares at an average of $22.66 apiece, with the $4.93 million purchase increasing his direct stake in the real estate investment trust to nearly 10.6 million shares.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) added 8.5% after the financial technology company said it acquired an additional 30% equity stake in its Shanghai Jiehu Internet Technology joint venture, increasing its ownership interest in the property partnership to 70% while Shanghai Changfeng Investment Group will own the remaining 30%. 360 DigiTech also is investing 315 million renminbi ($49 million) in the joint venture, which is developing the company's new headquarters in Shanghai, according to a regulatory filing overnight.

Qudian (QD) was rising 8.7% after the Chinese fintech company said board chairman and CEO Min Luo plans to buy up to $10 million of its American depositary shares over the next year using his personal funds.

