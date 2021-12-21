Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2021: ING, VCTR, QD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 3%.

ING Groep (ING) was more than 2% higher after saying it has decided to exit the retail banking market in France following a strategic review earlier this year.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) was gaining more than 1% in value after saying it has set up a share-buyback program to repurchase up to $15 million of its shares through December 2023.

Qudian (QD) was advancing by more than 4% after saying Chair and CEO Min Luo is planning to purchase up to $10 million of the company's American depositary shares over the next 12 months using his personal funds.

