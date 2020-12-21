Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2020: SYKE,UPST,FIS,GPN,MSTR

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Financial stocks turned broadly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing just 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was rising 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, still was 0.8% lower.

In company news, Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) was 2.8% lower heading into Monday's close, retracing much of its nearly 5% drop earlier in the session after announcing its acquisition of Taylor Media Corp, owner of The Penny Hoarder personal finance website. The all-cash deal, completed though Sykes' ClearLink subsidiary, values Taylor Media at around $102.5 million and will hasten Clearlink's expansion into the financial services industry.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) tumbled 3.8% after the financial services company reportedly held unsuccessful merger talks recently with rival Global Payments (GPN), according to The Wall Street Journal, which valued the potential deal at around $70 billion. The companies had been hoping to announce an agreement this week before negotiations broke down, sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper. Global Payments rose 2% this afternoon.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) slipped 6.5% after late Friday saying underwriters for its Dec. 16 initial public offering exercised their over-allotment option to buy slightly more than 1.8 million shares previously held by company co-founders Dave Girouard and Paul Gu and other Upstart executives and early-stage investors. The company, which sold 9 million shares through the IPO, did not receive any proceeds from the over-allotment stock sale.

Among gainers, MicroStrategy (MSTR) rose 5.2% after Monday saying it had purchased another 29,646 bitcoins for $650 million in cash, or about $21,925 per bitcoin. The purchase increased the company's total to 70,470 bitcoins acquired at an average of $15,964 each. Bitcoin was recently trading around $23,143 apiece.

