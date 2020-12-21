Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2020: JPM, WFC, NWG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were climbing in Monday's pre-bell trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.53% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2.5%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was over 3.7% higher after announcing that its board approved a new common equity share repurchase program of $30 billion, starting in Q1 of 2021.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was up more than 1.7% after saying it agreed to sell its private student loan portfolio to investors.

NatWest (NWG) was declining by over 6% after saying it has agreed to acquire a GBP3 billion ($3.99 billion) portfolio of prime UK mortgages from Metro Bank for GBP3.1 billion.

