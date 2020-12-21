Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2020: JPM, WFC, NWG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing in Monday's pre-bell trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.53% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2.5%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was over 3.7% higher after announcing that its board approved a new common equity share repurchase program of $30 billion, starting in Q1 of 2021.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was up more than 1.7% after saying it agreed to sell its private student loan portfolio to investors.

NatWest (NWG) was declining by over 6% after saying it has agreed to acquire a GBP3 billion ($3.99 billion) portfolio of prime UK mortgages from Metro Bank for GBP3.1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.