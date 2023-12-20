Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2023: HBT, AON, WT, MSCI

Financial stocks fell in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 3% to $43,575, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4.5 basis points to 3.877%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence jumped to 110.7 in December from 101 in November, above the 104.5 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the US current account deficit in Q3 dropped to $200.3 billion from the previous quarter's revised $216.8 billion, reflecting a smaller goods and services gap, partially offset by a smaller primary income surplus and a slightly bigger secondary income gap, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In corporate news, HBT Financial (HBT) said its board approved a new buyback program for up to $15 million of its common stock. Its shares dropped 0.9%.

Aon (AON) shares fell 5.7% after the company agreed to buy property and casualty broker NFP from Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners in a $13.4 billion cash-and-stock deal.

WisdomTree (WT) launched three new blockchain-enabled funds available through its WisdomTree Prime personal finance application. Its shares added 0.2%.

MSCI (MSCI) rose 0.2% after the company agreed to buy Fabric, a specialized wealth technology platform for portfolio design and analytics for wealth managers and advisers.

