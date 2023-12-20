News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2023: AON, CACC, FULT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 20, 2023

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% higher.

Aon (AON) was shedding over 7% in value after saying it signed a definitive agreement to acquire property and casualty broker NFP from Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners for a total consideration of around $13.4 billion at the time of close.

Credit Acceptance (CACC) was 1% higher after saying it closed its offering of $600 million of 9.250% senior notes due 2028 and completed a cash tender offer for its 5.125% senior notes due 2024.

Fulton Financial (FULT) was advancing 0.6% after saying its board increased its quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share from $0.16, payable on Jan. 12 to shareholders of record Jan. 2.

