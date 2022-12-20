Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2022: BCOR, SFBS, FDS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.5% higher.

Blucora (BCOR) was climbing past 10% after saying it has completed the sale of its tax software business, TaxAct, to an affiliate of private equity firm Cinven for $720 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) was up more than 2% after announcing a 22% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share, payable Jan. 6, 2023 to shareholders on record as of Jan. 3.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.99 per diluted share, up from $3.25 a year earlier. FactSet Research Systems was down over 0.1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.