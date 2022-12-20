Banking
BCOR

Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2022: BCOR, SFBS, FDS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 20, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.5% higher.

Blucora (BCOR) was climbing past 10% after saying it has completed the sale of its tax software business, TaxAct, to an affiliate of private equity firm Cinven for $720 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) was up more than 2% after announcing a 22% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share, payable Jan. 6, 2023 to shareholders on record as of Jan. 3.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.99 per diluted share, up from $3.25 a year earlier. FactSet Research Systems was down over 0.1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCOR
SFBS
FDS
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.