Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2022: AJG, WFC, FDS

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising more than 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was marginally lower and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was gaining 0.1% after new data Tuesday showed November housing starts fell 0.5% from year-ago levels while the number of building permits pulled last month declined nearly 11%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.1% to $16,800, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 11.3 basis points to 3.694%.

In company news, Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) gained 1.5% after the insurance broker Tuesday announced its purchase of the BCHR Holdings employee benefits and retirement services firm for $660 million. The company is expecting the deal to increase its adjusted per-share earnings by around 2% over the trailing 12-month period ended Sept. 30.

Wells Fargo (WFC) fell 1% after the financial services giant agreed to pay a $1.70 billion civil penalty and return more than $2 billion to customers for wrongly foreclosing on homes, repossessing vehicles, and assessing excess account fees as part of a settlement announced Tuesday by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The bank also agreed to a new consent order superseding prior regulatory sanctions it says "lays out a path to termination" once it completes the remaining remedial actions.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) declined 3.3% in Tuesday trading after the financial analytics firm reported an increase in fiscal Q1 revenue to $504.8 million from $424.7 million during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $510.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Nov. 30.

