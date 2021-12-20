Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2021: NU,CIT,FCNCA,EQOS

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was falling 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was off 2.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin was 1.6% lower at $46,178 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 0.1 basis points lower at 1.397%.

In company news, Nu Holdings (NU) was retreating 9.8%, earlier sinking nearly 11% to a record low of $8.75 a share, after New Street began analyst coverage of the Brazilian bank company with a neutral stock rating and a $9 price target.

EQONEX (EQOS) was 2.5% lower, partially recovering from a more than 9% drop to an all-time low of $1.83 a share, after saying CEO Richard Byworth was stepping down, effective immediately. The digital assets manager, which also said it was continuing talks with outside entities about potential transactions, selected chief operating officer Andrew Eldon to succeed Byworth on an interim basis.

CIT Group (CIT) rose 6.8% after the Federal Reserve Board signed off on its proposed merger with First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA). The deal is slated to close in early January. First Citizens' stock also was ahead 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.