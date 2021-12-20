Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2021: NAVI,NU,CIT,FCNCA,EQOS

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was falling 2.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was off 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin was 0.2% lower at $46,687 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.7 basis points higher at 1.419%.

In company news, Navient (NAVI) fell 6% on Monday after the loan processor announced a shareholder rights plan, declaring a dividend distribution of one right to buy a preferred share for each each common share an investor holds in response to Sherborne Investors Management accumulating a "substantial economic position" in the company.

Nu Holdings (NU) was retreating 8.8%, earlier sinking nearly 11% to a record low of $8.75 a share, after New Street began analyst coverage of the Brazilian bank company with a neutral stock rating and a $9 price target.

EQONEX (EQOS) was 8.2% lower, having dropped more than 9% to an all-time low of $1.83 a share earlier Monday, after saying CEO Richard Byworth was stepping down, effective immediately. The digital assets manager, which also said it was continuing talks with outside entities about potential transactions, selected chief operating officer Andrew Eldon to succeed Byworth on an interim basis.

To the upside, CIT Group (CIT) rose 9% after the Federal Reserve Board signed off on its proposed merger with First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA). The deal is slated to close in early January. First Citizens' stock was ahead 6.3%.

