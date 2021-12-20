Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2021: FCNCA, CIT, KKR, EQOS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were down in Monday's pre-bell trading as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by almost 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 3%.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) was gaining more than 6% after the company and CIT Group (CIT) said they have received approval from the Federal Reserve Board for their pending merger.

KKR (KKR) said KKR Real Estate Select Trust has acquired a portfolio of outpatient medical office buildings and ambulatory surgery centers located in seven Sun Belt states. KKR was down more than 1% recently.

EQONEX (EQOS) was nearly 7% lower after saying its Chief Executive Richard Byworth will step down from the role with immediate effect.

