Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2019: KKR, FSBC, EVBN, ACTT, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.28%

BAC: +0.34%

WFC: +0.35%

C: +0.38%

USB: -0.35%

Financial heavyweights were mostly higher pre-bell Friday.

In other sector news:

(+) KKR (KKR) was slightly gaining after saying it expects to earn gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income of approximately $425 million in Q4, driven by strategic and secondary sale transactions during the period.

(=) FSB Bancorp (FSBC) agreed to a $34.7 million buyout offer from Evans Bancorp (EVBN), which will pay $17.80 for each FSB Bancorp share, representing a 5.8% premium over its most recent closing price. Both companies were flat in recent trading.

(+) Act II Global Acquisition (ACTT) was up more than 1% after announcing a deal to acquire the businesses of Merisant Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC and certain of their subsidiaries.

