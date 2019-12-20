Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2019: CLI,UDR,FSBC,KKR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.54%

BAC +0.26%

WFC -0.05%

C +0.58%

USB +0.18%

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were advancing almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead just under 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) rose 8.5% following a Reuters report that said rival real estate investment trust UDR (UDR) was talking with another investment firm about partnering on a possible buyout of Mack-Cali. UDR and Rizk Ventures were expecting to use debt financing to swing a deal, according to Reuters. Mack-Cali Realty previously formed a board committee to review its strategic options and also disclosed plans to sell its suburban office portfolio.

In other sector news:

(+) FSB Bancorp (FSBC) was ahead nearly 2% after it agreed to a $34.7 million buyout offer from Evans Bancorp (EVBN), which will pay $17.80 for each FSB Bancorp share, representing a 5.8% premium over Thursday's closing price. The deal is close by mid-2020, subject to regulatory approvals, FSB Bancorp shareholder approval and other customary conditions.

(+) KKR & Co (KKR) was fractionally lower after the private-equity investor Friday said it expects to earn around $425 million in gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income during the current quarter ending Dec. 31, driven by strategic and secondary sale transactions.

