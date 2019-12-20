Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2019: CIGI,CIGI.TO,CLI,UDR,FSBC,KKR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.24%

BAC +0.27%

WFC -0.38%

C +0.62%

USB -0.08%

Financial stocks still narrowly higher in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing just over 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were advancing more than 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead nearly 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Colliers International (CIGI) climbed 6% after the Canadian commercial real estate services firm late Thursday said it was acquiring a controlling interest in the securities and US debt finance subsidiaries of privately held Dougherty Financial Group LLC. Financial terms of the transaction, which also includes Dougherty's insurance and mortgage banking units, were not disclosed Under the companies' partnership model, Dougherty senior management will continue to lead the acquired businesses, which will be rebranded under the Colliers name.

In other sector news:

(+) Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) rose 8.5% following a Reuters report that said rival real estate investment trust UDR (UDR) was talking with another investment firm about partnering on a possible buyout of Mack-Cali. UDR and Rizk Ventures were expecting to use debt financing to swing a deal, according to Reuters. Mack-Cali Realty previously formed a board committee to review its strategic options and also disclosed plans to sell its suburban office portfolio.

(+) FSB Bancorp (FSBC) was ahead more than 1% after it agreed to a $34.7 million buyout offer from Evans Bancorp (EVBN), which will pay $17.80 for each FSB Bancorp share, representing a 5.8% premium over Thursday's closing price. The deal is close by mid-2020, subject to regulatory approvals, FSB Bancorp shareholder approval and other customary conditions.

(+) KKR & Co (KKR) was fractionally lower after the private-equity investor Friday said it expects to earn around $425 million in gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income during the current quarter ending Dec. 31, driven by strategic and secondary sale transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.