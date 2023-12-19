Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2023: MARA, UBS, ACN

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising nearly 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.2% to $42,142, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 3 basis points to 3.92%.

In economic news, November housing starts jumped almost 15% sequentially to a 1.56 million annual rate, above expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.36 million and 1.359 million in October. Building permits fell 2.5% to a 1.46 million rate in November, versus expectations for 1.465 million and 1.498 million in the previous month.

In corporate news, Marathon Digital (MARA) jumped past 8% after it said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy two operational Bitcoin mining sites, totaling 390 megawatts of capacity, from subsidiaries of Generate Capital for $178.6 million in cash.

UBS (UBS) gained more than 5% after activist investor Cevian Capital said it has taken a 1.3% stake in the Swiss bank for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), saying that it "sees significant value potential" in UBS after its takeover of Credit Suisse.

Accenture (ACN) issued a downbeat fiscal Q2 revenue outlook despite reporting higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The professional services company said it expects fiscal Q2 revenue of $15.4 billion to $16 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $16.25 billion. Accenture shares were fractionally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.