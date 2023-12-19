News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2023: FDS, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 19, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

December 19, 2023

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.3% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.8% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was down more than 4% after saying it now expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of between $15.60 and $16 per diluted share, down from $15.65 to $16.15 per share anticipated previously.

Cevian Capital said it has taken a 1.3% stake in UBS (UBS) for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion). UBS was gaining over 3% in value in recent premarket activity.

