Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2023: BX, MARA, UBS, USB

Financial stocks were advancing in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index 0.8% higher and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.9% to $42,284, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 3 basis points to 3.92%.

In economic news, November housing starts jumped almost 15% sequentially to a 1.56 million annual rate, above expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.36 million and 1.359 million in October. Building permits fell 2.5% to a 1.46 million rate in November, versus expectations for 1.465 million and 1.498 million in the previous month.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) will divest its nearly 24% stake in India's Embassy Office Parks REIT in a deal valued at $833 million, according to media reports Tuesday. Blackstone shares rose 1.3%.

US Bank (USB) will pay almost $21 million in fines levied by federal regulators after it kept thousands of out-of-work customers from accessing unemployment benefits deposited into their accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, according to a statement Tuesday from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The shares were rising 0.4%.

Marathon Digital (MARA) jumped past 10% after it said Tuesday it has agreed to buy two operational Bitcoin mining sites, totaling 390 megawatts of capacity, from subsidiaries of Generate Capital for $178.6 million in cash.

UBS (UBS) gained 4.9% after activist investor Cevian Capital said it has taken a 1.3% stake in the Swiss bank for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), saying that it "sees significant value potential" in UBS after its takeover of Credit Suisse.

