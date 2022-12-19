Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2022: LNC,JPM,AJG,EFX,MTB

Financial stocks continued to drift lower during Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling about 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 0.4% after data Monday showed a 2-point drop in the National Association of Homebuilders' housing market index, falling to a 31 reading for December and marking the 12th monthly decline in a row.

Bitcoin was off 1.1% to $16,590, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.9 basis points to 3.581%.

In company news, Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) was fractionally higher, rising 0.7%, after Monday saying it was expanding its partnership with JPMorgan's (JPM) asset management business to include additional investment features in Lincoln's insurance, retirement, and variable annuity platforms. The deal will require shareholders of four JP Morgan insurance trusts to approve a plan to merge them into four Lincoln variable insurance products, the companies said. JPMorgan shares were 0.5% higher.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) declined 0.6% after the insurance broker Monday announced its purchase of NEK Insurance, a retail insurance agency offering property and casualty coverages for daycare centers, residential care facilities, and small remodeling contractors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Equifax (EFX) fell 0.4% on Monday after the verification-services company said it has offered to buy Boa Vista Servicos, paying 8 reais ($1.50) per share in cash or stock or a combination of the two for Brazil's second-largest consumer credit bureau. The deal is subject to approval by the Boa Vista board of directors and shareholders as well as other customary closing conditions.

On the upside, M&T Bank (MTB) was hanging on for a 0.5% gain after Monday saying private-equity investors Madison Dearborn Partners was buying the collective investment trust business of its Wilmington Trust subsidiary. Financial terms were not disclosed, but M&T said the third-party trustee services unit will operate as an independent company with a new brand name owned by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn after the deal closes.

