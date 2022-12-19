Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2022: JPM, TIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing slightly pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently climbing by less than 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has reached an agreement to acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek fintech firm Viva Wallet for more than $800 million, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan Chase was climbing 0.3% recently.

Trean Insurance Group (TIG) was declining 0.3% following strong gains on Friday, when it announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Altaris affiliates, which hold about 47% of the company's outstanding common shares, in a take-private transaction that gives a total equity value for the company of about $316 million.

