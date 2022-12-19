Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2022: JPM, TIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 19, 2022 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing slightly pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently climbing by less than 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has reached an agreement to acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek fintech firm Viva Wallet for more than $800 million, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan Chase was climbing 0.3% recently.

Trean Insurance Group (TIG) was declining 0.3% following strong gains on Friday, when it announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Altaris affiliates, which hold about 47% of the company's outstanding common shares, in a take-private transaction that gives a total equity value for the company of about $316 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
TIG
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.