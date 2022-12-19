Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2022: AJG,EFX,MTB

Financial stocks were drifting lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both slipping about 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 0.9%.

Bitcoin was dropping 0.9% to $16,613, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.9 basis points to 3.581%.

In company news, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) declined fractionally, falling 0.3% after the insurance broker Monday announced its purchase of NEK Insurance, a retail insurance agency offering property and casualty coverages for daycare centers, residential care facilities and small remodeling contractors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

M&T Bank (MTB) was hanging on for 0.2% gain after Monday saying private-equity investors Madison Dearborn Partners was buying the collective investment trust business of its Wilmington Trust subsidiary. Financial terms were not disclosed, but M&T said the third-party trustee services unit will operate as an independent company with a new brand name owned by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn after the deal closes.

Equifax (EFX) rose 0.3% on Monday after the verification-services company said it has offered to buy Boa Vista Servicos, paying 8 reais ($1.50) per share in cash or stock or a combination of the two for Brazil's second largest consumer credit bureau. The deal is subject to approval by the Boa Vista board of directors and shareholders as well as other customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.