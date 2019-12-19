Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2019: GSKY,FLT,BAC,SGB,FBMS,FDS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.55%

BAC -0.46%

WFC -0.36%

C +0.11%

USB -0.08%

Financial stocks lost ground in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index late Thursday rising nearly 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking over 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) GreenSky (GSKY) climbed just under 11% after the financial-technology firm Thursday sait announced an agreement in principle with an unnamed institutional asset manager for a new, three-year, $6 billion forward-flow credit facility and also renewed its existing loan package with its largest creditor for an additional year. It extended another agreement by three years and also the commitment for a third bank loan by $100 million. The strategic review announced in August also was ongoing, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Southwest Georgia Financial (SGB) rose nearly 50% on Thursday, hitting an all-time high of $34.45, after the bank holding company agreed to an $88 million buyout offer from First Bancshares (FBMS). Under terms of the proposed transaction, First Banc will swap one share for each Southwest Georgia share, valuing the target company at about $34.50 per share. The deal is expected to close by June 30, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

(-) FactSet Research Systems (FDS) turned narrowly higher late Thursday, overcoming a 1% decline that followed the financial data provider reporting a 4.5% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q1 revenue to $366.7 million, but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $367.4 million in revenue for the three months ended Nov. 30.

(-) FleetCor Technologies (FLT) was down over 2%, paring a more than 4% decline earlier Thursday. The commercial payments processor announced plans for the accelerated repurchase of $500 million of its common shares through its existing stock buyback program. The company is expecting to buy back about $425 million of the shares on Dec. 23, with the remaining share repurchases completed by March 31.

