Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2019: FLT,BAC,SGB,FBMS,FDS

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising nearly 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking almost 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) FleetCor Technologies (FLT) was down 1%, paring a more than 4% decline earlier Thursday. The commercial payments processor announced plans for the accelerated repurchase of $500 million of its common shares through its existing stock buyback program. The company is expecting to buy back about $425 million of the shares on Dec. 23, with the remaining share repurchases completed by March 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Southwest Georgia Financial (SGB) rose as much as 50% on Thursday, hitting an all-time high of $34.60, after the bank holding company agreed to an $88 million buyout offer from First Bancshares (FBMS). Under terms of the proposed transaction, First Banc will swap one share for each Southwest Georgia share, valuing the target company at about $34.50 per share. The deal is expected to close by June 30, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

(-) FactSet Research Systems (FDS) slid 1% after the financial data provider reported a 4.5% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q1 revenue to $366.7 million, but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $367.4 million in revenue for the three months ended Nov. 30.

