Financial Sector Update for 12/18/2023: BLK, STT, COOP, C

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was little changed at $41,403, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 3.95%.

In corporate news, the US House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed BlackRock (BLK) and State Street's (STT) State Street Global Advisors unit for documents related to its inquiry into whether the companies' climate and sustainability efforts violate US antitrust law. BlackRock shares were down 2.3%, and State Street was shedding 0.5%.

A data breach at Mr. Cooper (COOP) in late October affected nearly 14.7 million people, the mortgage loan company said in a filing with the Maine attorney general's office. Mr. Cooper shares were rising 0.3%.

Citigroup's (C) plan to establish a securities business in China has been pushed back to around the end of 2024 at the earliest as the company requires more time for compliance with the country's data regulations, Bloomberg reported. Citigroup was slightly higher.

