Financial Sector Update for 12/18/2023: BLK, C, MUFG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

BlackRock (BLK) has agreed to invest up to $400 million in a decarbonization firm focused on the oil-rich Arabian Peninsula, according to multiple news reports. BlackRock was slipping 1.7% pre-bell.

Citigroup's (C) plan to establish a securities business in China has been pushed back to around the end of 2024 at the earliest as the company requires more time for compliance with the country's data regulations, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Citigroup was marginally higher pre-bell.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) unit Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking said it has agreed to acquire Australian pension and stock administrator Link Administration Holdings for AU$1.2 billion ($808 million). Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

