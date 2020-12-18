Financial Sector Update for 12/18/2020: TWO, WLTW, STXB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading higher before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) lost 0.1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) rose 0.4%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) was up more than 1% after raising its quarterly dividend by 21% to $0.17 per share. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 29 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 30.

In other news, Willis Towers Watson Public Co. (WLTW) was flat after disclosing on Friday that it is working with Polecat Intelligence Ltd. to develop insurance offerings that will allow organizations to respond to emerging risks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) was also unchanged after increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share from $0.07 per share.

