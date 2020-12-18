Banking
TWO

Financial Sector Update for 12/18/2020: TWO, WLTW, STXB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were trading higher before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) lost 0.1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) rose 0.4%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) was up more than 1% after raising its quarterly dividend by 21% to $0.17 per share. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 29 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 30.

In other news, Willis Towers Watson Public Co. (WLTW) was flat after disclosing on Friday that it is working with Polecat Intelligence Ltd. to develop insurance offerings that will allow organizations to respond to emerging risks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) was also unchanged after increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share from $0.07 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWO WLTW STXB XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How payments have transformed banking #sgfintechfest

    From 0 to 50%. CFTE Co-Founder & CEO Huy Nguyen Trieu joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how payments have transformed banking. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular