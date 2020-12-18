Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/18/2020: HCFT,ORI,CRD.A,KKR

Financial stocks continued their retreat in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.4%, reversing an earlier advance.

In company news, Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) was ahead almost 6% in late trading after the real estate investment trust Friday said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.09 per share, payable Jan. 15 to investors of record on Dec. 31. The company also said it was changing its name to Lument Finance Trust and changing its ticker to LFT, effective with the start of trading on Monday, Dec. 28.

Crawford & Co (CRD.A) climbed 1% after the insurance claims management company Friday said it was extending its stock buyback program, under which it can purchase up to 2 million shares, by an extra year through the end of 2021. Through Tuesday, the company up to 642,097 shares were still available for repurchase.

Old Republic International (ORI) turned fractionally lower this afternoon, reversing a small mid-day advance, after the insurance company's declared a special dividend of $1 per share, payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record on Jan. 5.

KKR & Co (KKR) was 1.1% lower after Deutsche Bank Friday trimmed its price target for the private-equity investor by $2 to $38 a share and reiterated its hold rating for the stock.

