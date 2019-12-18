Financial Sector Update for 12/18/2019: VOYA,UNIT,CRZO,ISBC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.39%

BAC +0.33%

WFC -0.63%

C +0.41%

USB -1.37%

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping nearly 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Voya Financial (VOYA) rose nearly 7% after Wednesday saying it was selling its individual life and non-retirement annuities businesses to privately held Resolution Life Group Holdings for about $1.5 billion plus another $200 million from its previously announced reserve funding transaction. Voya plans to use between $600 million to $800 million of the proceeds to retire existing debt and $900 million to $1.1 billion for stock buybacks.

In other sector news:

(+) Uniti Group (UNIT) jumped 11% higher after the real estate investment trust was selected by S&P Dow Jones Indices to Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, beginning with the start of regular-session trading on Monday, Dec. 23.

(-) Investors Bancorp (ISBC) dropped 2.5%. The bank holding company said it has repurchased all of 27.3 million of its shares owned by Blue Harbour Group and its affiliated funds for around $335.7 million, paying $12.29 for each of the shares. Blue Harbour's designated representative, Peter Carlin, also resigned from the bank's board of directors following the transaction.

