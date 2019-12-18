Financial Sector Update for 12/18/2019: VOYA, SLF, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +0.23%
BAC: +0.14%
WFC: +0.04%
C: +0.21%
USB: Flat
Financial majors were mostly higher pre-bell Wednesday.
Moving stocks include:
(+) Voya Financial (VOYA), which was advancing by more than 5% after it agreed to sell its individual life and other legacy non-retirement annuities businesses to Resolution Life Group Holdings. Proceeds are expected to total $1.7 billion, consisting of about $1.5 billion from the Resolution Life sale and $200 million from the company's previously announced reserve financing transaction.
In other sector news:
(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has received the final regulatory approval necessary to establish a majority-owned joint venture in China, Reuters reported. JPMorgan was slightly higher after the news.
(=) Sun Life Financial (SLF) was unchanged after unveiling plans to acquire an 80% interest in InfraRed Capital Partners in a deal that includes a closing payment of about $390 million.
