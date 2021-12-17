Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2021: JPM,BKKT,EPAY,RF

Financial stocks trimmed a portion of their midday declines, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was dropping 1.2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up less than 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 3% lower at $46,244 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2 basis points lower at 1.402%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) fell 2% after the financial giant agreed to pay $200 million to settle charges its investment-management unit allowed employees to skirt securities laws by using non-corporate communications tools such as WhatsApp and personal email accounts to sidestep federal record-keeping rules. The company will pay $125 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission for record-keeping violations between January 2018 to November 2020 and $75 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for similar violations since at least July 2015.

Regions Financial (RF) declined 3% after the bank holding company Friday announced its purchase of investment banking firm Clearsight Advisors, expanding its capabilities for existing technology sector clients and producing additional revenue diversification. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) was 4.3% lower, giving back a 7.2% gain earlier Friday that followed the digital payments company signing a partnership agreement with food delivery service BringMeThat.com. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) rose almost 15% after the payments processor Friday agreed to a $2.6 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, which will pay $57 per share in cash, or roughly 42% over its Oct. 19 stock price, the last trading day before Bottomline said it was soliciting potential acquisition bids.

