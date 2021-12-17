Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2021: FUTU, KKR, BBVA

Financial stocks were retreating ahead of Friday's starting bell as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.5% lower in recent trading.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) declined 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 1.6%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) dropped more than 9% after it said it had repurchased more than $70 million of its American depositary shares, representing Class A shares, as of Dec. 16.

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)'s long-term issuer credit rating by one notch to A from A-. Shares of the Spanish bank dove 4.7%

KKR & Co (KKR) reached a deal to acquire a 69% stake in dark fiber infrastructure operator Reintel from Spain's Red Electrica Group for 971 million euros. It also agreed to acquire Yayoi Co., a Japanese financial software developer, from ORIX (IX) for an undisclosed sum. Shares of the private equity firm were fractionally lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.