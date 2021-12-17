Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2021: BKKT,EPAY,RF

Financial stocks were falling hard in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was dropping 1.5% though the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 3% lower at $46,742 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.5 basis points lower at 1.387%.

In company news, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) was fractionally lower, giving back a 7.2% gain earlier Friday that followed the digital payments company signing a partnership agreement with food delivery service BringMeThat.com. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Regions Financial (RF) declined 2.4% after the bank holding company Friday announced its purchase of investment banking firm Clearsight Advisors, expanding its capabilities for existing technology sector clients and producing additional revenue diversification. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) rose almost 15% after the payments processor Friday agreed to a $2.6 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, which will pay $57 per share in cash, or roughly 42% over its Oct. 19 stock price, the last trading day before Bottomline said it was soliciting potential acquisition bids.

