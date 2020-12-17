Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2020: RILY,MMC,MDWT

Banking
Financial stocks were slightly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 2.3%.

In company news, B Riley Financial (RILY) climbed 7% after the brokerage Thursday forecast FY20 net income in a range of $5.19 to $5.31 per share, marking as much as a 75% increase over prior-year levels. Analyst estimates were not available.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) rose 1% after Evercore ISI began coverage of the insurance and risk management company with an in-line stock rating and a $130 price target

Midwest Holding (MDWT) was extending its Thursday decline, dropping more than 13% after the life insurance and annuities company Thursday priced a $70 million public offering of 1 million shares at Wednesday's $70 closing price. The company also said its stock has been approved to shift its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from its current perch on the Nasdaq Global Select market.

