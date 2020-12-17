Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2020: RILY,MMC,MDWT

Financial stocks were slightly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 2.3%.

In company news, B Riley Financial (RILY) climbed 7% after the brokerage Thursday forecast FY20 net income in a range of $5.19 to $5.31 per share, marking as much as a 75% increase over prior-year levels. Analyst estimates were not available.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) rose 1% after Evercore ISI began coverage of the insurance and risk management company with an in-line stock rating and a $130 price target

Midwest Holding (MDWT) was extending its Thursday decline, dropping more than 13% after the life insurance and annuities company Thursday priced a $70 million public offering of 1 million shares at Wednesday's $70 closing price. The company also said its stock has been approved to shift its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from its current perch on the Nasdaq Global Select market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.