Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2020: RILY, C, HAFC, FAS, FAZ, XLF

Financial firms mostly gained before markets open on Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 1%.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) jumped more than 10% after disclosing that it anticipates full-year 2020 EPS of $5.19 to $5.31, up more than 75% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter EPS are expected to be between $4.15 and $4.27.

Citigroup (C) was trading fractionally higher during premarket Thursday after introducing the Citi Fleet Card, an international fuel card that tracks mileage, receipts, and reports via a mobile app. The card is currently available in 24 countries across the UK and Europe.

In other news, Hanmi Financial (HAFC) was flat after filing a shelf registration statement on Wednesday for the potential sale of up to $100 million of its securities. Net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes.

