Banking
FRHC

Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2020: FRHC,RILY,MMC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks added to their narrow gains in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 2.6%.

In company news, Freedom Holding (FRHC) slid 3.8% after a new regulatory filing showed Ler Evgeny, chief financial officer at the Kazakhstan-based retail brokerage and investments company this week sold a combined 18,755 shares, including 8,471 shares on Monday at an average of $45.09 each and another 10,284 shares at average of $41.33 apiece. Following his $806,700 in transactions, Evgeny still owns 20,000 Freedom shares.

To the upside, B Riley Financial (RILY) climbed 8% after the brokerage Thursday forecast FY20 net income in a range of $5.19 to $5.31 per share, marking as much as a 75% increase over prior-year levels. Analyst estimates were not available.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) rose 1.2% after Evercore ISI began coverage of the insurance and risk management company with an in-line stock rating and a $130 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FRHC RILY MMC

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How payments have transformed banking #sgfintechfest

    From 0 to 50%. CFTE Co-Founder & CEO Huy Nguyen Trieu joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how payments have transformed banking. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular