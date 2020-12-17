Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2020: FRHC,RILY,MMC

Financial stocks added to their narrow gains in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 2.6%.

In company news, Freedom Holding (FRHC) slid 3.8% after a new regulatory filing showed Ler Evgeny, chief financial officer at the Kazakhstan-based retail brokerage and investments company this week sold a combined 18,755 shares, including 8,471 shares on Monday at an average of $45.09 each and another 10,284 shares at average of $41.33 apiece. Following his $806,700 in transactions, Evgeny still owns 20,000 Freedom shares.

To the upside, B Riley Financial (RILY) climbed 8% after the brokerage Thursday forecast FY20 net income in a range of $5.19 to $5.31 per share, marking as much as a 75% increase over prior-year levels. Analyst estimates were not available.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) rose 1.2% after Evercore ISI began coverage of the insurance and risk management company with an in-line stock rating and a $130 price target.

