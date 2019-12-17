Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2019: OFG, STT, WBK, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.16%

BAC: +0.23%

WFC: +0.15%

C: +0.25%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were advancing in Tuesday's pre-market trade.

In other sector news:

(=) OFG Bancorp (OFG) was unchanged after saying it has received final regulatory approval from the US Virgin Islands Banking Board in connection with its Oriental Bank unit's pending acquisition of Scotiabank's (BNS) US Virgin Islands operations.

(-) State Street (STT) was slightly lower after it launched a new digital asset pilot in collaboration with Gemini Trust Co. LLC, a cryptocurrency exchange company.

(+) Westpac Banking (WBK) is facing an investigation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, or APRA on allegations that the company breached Australia's Banking Act. The company's capital requirement was immediately increased by $343.5 million. Westpac Banking was marginally gaining in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.