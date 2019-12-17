Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2019: LYG,FRG,OFG,AJG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.87%

BAC +1.41%

WFC +0.48%

C +1.47%

USB +0.36%

Financial stocks pared a large portion of their mid-day advance, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were advancing almost 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling slightly more than 0.3%.

(-) Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) declined over 7% after analysts reportedly warned plans by the Bank of England to next year double the 100-basis point capital buffer for UK financial institutions could impair Lloyd's stock buyback program. It passed the Bank of England's stress test announced Monday measuring its likely ability to withstand an economic downturn but KBW analysts said the increased Tier 1 capital requirements could leave Lloyd's planned repurchase of 1.2 million shares during 2020 a "best case" scenario, according to Reuters.

(+) OFG Bancorp (OFG) climbed over 2% after the Puerto Rican bank holding company said it has received final regulatory approval from the US Virgin Islands Banking Board for its proposed acquisition of Scotiabank's (BNS) operations in the Caribbean region. The acquisition is scheduled to close by Dec. 31.

(+) Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) was fractionally higher in late Tuesday trade after the insurance broker announced its purchase of SBW Employee Benefits, a group insurance and defined benefits consulting company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia and serving Atlantic Canada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) Franchise Group (FRG) dropped 10% after the tax-preparation chain said it was buying privately held consumer lender Revolution Financial for an undisclosed price. The deal is expected to close during Q1.

