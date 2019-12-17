Financial Sector Update for 12/17/2019: FRG, OFG, AJG, BNS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.59%

BAC +1.07%

WFC +0.28%

C +1.23%

USB +0.23%

Financial stocks were broadly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.6% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were advancing more than 2.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising slightly more than 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Franchise Group (FRG) dropped 9.5% after the tax-preparation chain said it was buying privately held consumer lender Revolution Financial for an undisclosed price. The deal is expected to close during Q1.

In other sector news:

(+) OFG Bancorp (OFG) climbed nearly 2% after the Puerto Rican bank holding company said it has received final regulatory approval from the US Virgin Islands Banking Board for its proposed acquisition of Scotiabank's (BNS) operations in the Caribbean region. The acquisition is scheduled to close by Dec. 31.

(+) Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) was fractionally higher in Tuesday trade after the insurance broker announced its purchase of SBW Employee Benefits, a group insurance and defined benefits consulting company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia and serving Atlantic Canada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

