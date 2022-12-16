Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2022: XLF, XLRE, FAS, FAZ, TRIN, EQH, APO

Financial stocks were down in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 4.7%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising 4.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 2.2% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 3.6%.

In company news, Trinity Capital (TRIN) shares were up 4.8% after the company raised its quarterly dividend by 2.2% to $0.61 per share, payable Jan. 13 to shareholders of record on Dec. 30.

Apollo Global Management (APO) shares were moving 2.7% lower after Reuters reported that the company and fellow buyout firm EQT Partners sold chassis lessor Direct ChassisLink for nearly $3.6 billion, including debt.

Equitable Holdings (EQH) was declining 1.4% Friday afternoon, a day after the company filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $600 million of securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.