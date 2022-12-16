Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2022: NCPL, APO, TRIN

Financial stocks were lower in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both down around 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was off 1.4%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down almost 3%.

In company news, Netcapital (NCPL) shares fell 3.6% after it completed a public offering of 1.25 million shares at $1.40 apiece for gross proceeds of about $1.7 million.

Apollo Global Management (APO) shares were 2.5% lower after Reuters reported that the company and fellow buyout firm EQT Partners sold chassis lessor Direct ChassisLink for nearly $3.6 billion, including debt.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) shares were up 4.6% after the company raised its quarterly dividend 2.2% to $0.61 per share.

