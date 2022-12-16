Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2022: FAS, FAZ, XLF, TRIN, EQH, APO

Financial stocks were down premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was declining 3.4%, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was advancing 3.5%.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) recently climbed more than 2% after increasing its quarterly dividend by 2.2% to $0.61 per share, payable on Jan. 13 to holders of record as of Dec. 30.

Equitable Holdings (EQH) was retreating more than 1% after filing a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $600 million of securities from time to time.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was marginally lower after Reuters reported that the company and fellow buyout firm EQT Partners have sold chassis lessor Direct ChassisLink for nearly $3.6 billion, including debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.