Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2021: XLF, XLRE, FOCS, UBS, ARES

Financial stocks rose Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 1.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) up 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index fell 1.8% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) rose 0.3%. Bitcoin was 2.4% higher at $48,261.

In company news, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) gained 1% after the wealth manager priced an offering of about 3.1 million class A common shares at $57 per share.

UBS (UBS) reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding with China Life Insurance Group for an asset management joint venture in China. It also agreed to sell its UBS Swiss Financial Advisers unit to Vontobel for an undisclosed amount. Shares of the Swiss investment bank rose 1.7%.

Ares Management (ARES) was trading marginally lower after announcing the sale of a stake in Convergint Technologies, a provider of security services to data centers. Ares also raised $2.2 billion to invest in assets and companies across the renewable energy, resource and energy efficiency, energy storage, vehicle electrification, and transmission climate sectors.

