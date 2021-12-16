Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2021: FOCS, ARES, UBS, V

Financial stocks were on the rise pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.9% higher in recent trading.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) rose 2.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) dropped 1.9%.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) fell 3.3% after the company priced an offering of about 3.1 million class A common shares at $57 per share.

UBS (UBS) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Life Insurance Group for an asset management joint venture in China, according to a Reuters report. Shares of the Swiss investment bank rose 2.2%

Ares Management (ARES) rose 0.4% after announcing the sale of a stake in Convergint Technologies to Leonard Green & Partners LP and funds managed by Harvest Partners LP.

Visa (V) has received board authorization to initiate a new $12 billion share repurchase program. Shares of the company gained 0.9% recently.

